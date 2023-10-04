Pan De San Nicolas: The Filipino Shortbread Cookie Named For A Patron Saint

If you haven't tried Pan de San Nicolas, you're missing out on a cookie that looks as aesthetically pleasing as it tastes delicious. The Filipino shortbread-like cookie has an intricate design that emulates lattice work with an image of a saint. The design and the name of the cookie honors Saint Nicolas of Tolentino, an Italian-born saint who is believed to have been healed from illness as a child after eating a piece of bread with water. Today, what's considered the oldest cookie in the Philippines, is thought to have healing powers due to origins linked to Saint Nicolas of Tolentino.

You'll appreciate the buttery cookie before you take a bite because of that intricate design. In fact, it's so important that different towns in the Philippines are known to have their own original molds for their version of the cookies. Some of the wooden molds used today are hundreds of years old, and you can tell where the cookies were baked based on the design. Filipino families also have their own molds that are passed down to each generation. The cookies themselves are made out of ingredients local to the country including arrowroot flour, coconut milk, cornstarch, lemon zest, eggs, sugars, and other ingredients you'd expect from most baked goods.