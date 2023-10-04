How To Make Baked Apples When You Don't Have Access To An Oven

The benefits of fall don't stop at cooler temperatures and colorful foliage — it also happens to be apple season. One of the easiest and most delicious ways to enjoy apples is by baking them. Baked apples embody all of the flavors of an apple pie sans crust. They're as easy to eat as they are to prepare, and the best part is that you don't even need an oven! With just a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy this autumnal treat in under 15 minutes.

Baked apples are usually made in the oven (hence the "baked" part of the name) with a little butter, sugar, and warming spices. Most recipes call for cinnamon, but you can dress them up with any baking spices you enjoy, such as ground ginger, cloves, nutmeg, or allspice. If you really want to up the fall ante, use a little pumpkin spice. But, you absolutely do not need an oven to enjoy baked apples. You can get the job down with a microwave or on the stovetop, making the process as easy as pushing a few buttons or breaking out your favorite skillet.