Shake Shack Debuts 3 New Fall-Inspired Lemonades

September 23 was the first day of fall, and Shake Shack is here to celebrate. But unlike Wendy's pumpkin spice Frosty and Salt & Straw's pumpkin spice ice cream, the chain isn't going in that particular autumnal direction — instead, it's adding three new lemonade flavors to the mix for a limited time. The Harvest Berry Lemonade, returning after making its debut in 2022, features tart aronia berry juice, real orange, bergamot citrus, and cinnamon blended into the Shake Shack house lemonade. The two new flavors arriving on the scene this year are Cherry Hibiscus Lemonade and the Kiwi Apple Limeade. The former is made with real cherry and hibiscus, while the latter boasts real kiwi, green apple, and lime juice. Just like Shake Shack's classic lemonade, all three of the fall beverages can be ordered as-is or naturally caffeinated, which adds 50 cents to a small and 60 cents to a large. Notably absent from the menu this year are the Yuzu Orange Cider and Concord Grape Punch, which were part of the chain's 2022 fall lineup.

Initial reactions on social media are mixed. Some Instagram commenters are excited to try the lemonades, particularly the returning Harvest Berry flavor, while others are anticipating the return of Shake Shack's fall milkshakes, which in 2022 included pumpkin, apple cider donut, and chocolate salted toffee .