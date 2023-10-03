Air Fry Shishito Peppers For An Unforgettable Yet Simple Appetizer

Appetizers are arguably at their best when they're simple, and shishito peppers might just be one of the easiest pre-dinner snacks around. If you can get your hands on them, they're typically in season during the summer and early fall months. They're also effortlessly delicious, and when you stick them in the air fryer, you can have a plate of beautifully blistered peppers in about 10-15 minutes.

If you want to keep your snack as simple as possible, there's no need to serve the air-fried shishito peppers with more than a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkling of finishing salt. For a more dressed-up variation, a dip can make a good accompaniment. The mild peppers pair excellently with savory flavors like a dashi soy sauce; for example, using homemade dashi or dashi cubes, you could prepare the sauce with mirin, soy sauce, and grated ginger and daikon radish. (But be warned — this combination of salty, sweet, and umami flavors is so delicious that you might end up eating the whole plate on your own.) Alternatively, if you prefer a creamier dipping sauce, try a ginger-garlic aioli. The perfect balance of the peppers' sweet, smoky flavor paired with the creamy brightness from the aioli makes for a tasty snack, made all the more satisfying by how easy it is to prepare.