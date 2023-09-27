The Simple Hack For Making Your Own TV Dinners

In 1955, the creator of the TV dinner sold 25 million of them — but today, many families have shied away from eating their last meal of the day out of microwaveable containers. While it's inevitable that we'll turn to a frozen dinner occasionally, nowadays, we understand that they can have tons of sodium and preservatives and lack nutritional value. Even worse, they don't usually taste that great.

But sometimes, we don't feel like cooking and don't want to dish out the dough to order delivery. The solution? Pre-made, homemade TV dinners. You can put these in a special category of meal prep since, unlike the weekly version that goes in the fridge, this variety is freezer-friendly and able to last more than a week. All you need to do is purchase a number of (this is key) quality, airtight, freezer-friendly, microwaveable containers and fill them with your favorite meals. Since you have control over the ingredients, you can pack your TV dinners with as many veggies and nutrient-dense foods as you please. And when it comes time to eat, you'll get a yummier, fresher-tasting meal than if you bought something from the frozen section at the grocery store.