The Ideal Type Of Salt To Get A Better Crust On Pot Roast

Every chef, from amateur to professional, knows that salt is more than just simple seasoning. It actually has the ability to completely transform the food. For instance, with its ability to draw out the juices from meat or create a brine for browning and preservation, there's little doubt that salt is a kitchen essential. But did you know there are many different kinds of salts, and that if you're preparing a pot roast, your choice of salt can actually make or break the outcome?

It's true: The size of the salt crystals and their mineral content can significantly impact the flavor and texture of your pot roast. Before you cook the roast, use a type of flaky sea salt to rub over the exterior of the meat. Any brand will work, from Fleur de Sel and Maldon to Jacobsen. Flaky sea salt has a unique pyramid-like shape that gives it a rough and, as the name suggests, flaky texture. This salt not only enhances the crust's seasoning but also ensures it forms properly, resulting in a delightful, crunchy exterior. After the roast is fully cooked and sliced, add a touch of coarse finishing salt like Sel Gris. This type of salt is rich in minerals, giving it a distinctive earthy flavor that makes it a perfect booster for your roast.