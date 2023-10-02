Australia's Crash Hot Potatoes Are The Smashed Treat You Need To Try

Whether they're mashed, fried, scalloped, shredded into hash browns, or baked, there's no wrong way to enjoy a potato. And enjoy them we do, with the average American consuming approximately 55 pounds of potatoes per year. This starchy root veg is a staple food all over the world and is cheap, readily available, and full of health-promoting minerals to boot.

Potatoes can take on just about any form and flavor you can imagine but are arguably at their most delicious when crisped up with oil or butter and salted. One such way to prepare your potatoes was devised in the '90s by Australian cookbook author and food writer Jill Dupleix, known as crash hot potatoes. You're familiar with mashed potatoes, but a crash hot potato is a different thing entirely. Here, you're pre-cooking potatoes before smashing them nearly flat on a baking tray, then dousing them in olive oil and seasonings and roasting on high heat until delightfully crispy, crunchy, and browned. It's a true "can't eat just one" side dish that combines the fluffiness of mashed or baked potatoes with all the crispiness of a latke or fry. If you've been looking for a new way to enjoy potatoes beyond the old staple recipes, look no further.