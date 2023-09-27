Trader Joe's Debuts Butternut Squash And Onion Tart Just In Time For The Holidays

Trader Joe's has just launched a new seasonal product with its Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart. It's a prepared tart made with flaky, buttery dough filled with creamy cheese and caramelized onions, seasoned with sage and a bit of cayenne pepper, and topped with cubes of butternut squash. If your mouth is already watering, you should head to your local Trader Joe's as soon as possible because it's only available for a limited time.

The 18-ounce savory tart will set you back $9.99 plus tax. It measures about seven inches, making it big enough to serve four people or "two hungry ones." The squash and onion tart is perishable according to its label, so you need to keep it refrigerated until you're ready to prepare and serve. The tart includes those ingredients we mentioned at the top, but Trader Joe's recommends reviewing the packing at your local store for all of the details because allergies and nutritional information vary by region.