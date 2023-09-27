Trader Joe's Debuts Butternut Squash And Onion Tart Just In Time For The Holidays
Trader Joe's has just launched a new seasonal product with its Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart. It's a prepared tart made with flaky, buttery dough filled with creamy cheese and caramelized onions, seasoned with sage and a bit of cayenne pepper, and topped with cubes of butternut squash. If your mouth is already watering, you should head to your local Trader Joe's as soon as possible because it's only available for a limited time.
The 18-ounce savory tart will set you back $9.99 plus tax. It measures about seven inches, making it big enough to serve four people or "two hungry ones." The squash and onion tart is perishable according to its label, so you need to keep it refrigerated until you're ready to prepare and serve. The tart includes those ingredients we mentioned at the top, but Trader Joe's recommends reviewing the packing at your local store for all of the details because allergies and nutritional information vary by region.
Serving Trader Joe's butternut squash and caramelized onion tart
If you score one of these limited-time tarts, you have to warm it in the oven before slicing and serving. Check the label for the precise temperature and cooking time. When it's time to serve, the grocery store chain recommends serving it with a green salad for dinner, on a brunch buffet, or as an appetizer. We think it sounds delicious served with an arugula salad for a holiday party or as an easy breakfast or snack when you're short on time.
Are you looking for other new or seasonal Trader Joe's products? You can always check out the newest items in its Fearless Flyer online. The store is also known for its new item shelves at every store where you can find the latest product additions. Some current limited-time products available now include apple cinnamon buns, spatchcocked sweet and savory chicken, and the return of the apple cider donuts, which are $4.49 for a six-pack.