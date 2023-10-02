How A Slice Of Stale Bread Can Rescue Watery Rice

Cooking rice can be a tricky endeavor. You can't lift the lid while it's simmering or you'll release some of that precious steam, and you can't cook it for too long or in too much water, or you'll end up with mushy grains. It's inevitable that we'll mess up sometimes. If you do end up with soggier rice than you'd like, there's a quick fix that utilizes, of all things, stale bread.

When we pour too much water in the pot for cooking rice, or when we let it simmer for too long, the grains open up and turn into a gummy goo. But if you have a slice of stale bread lying around, all you need to do is place it over the top of your rice as it finishes cooking. What does this accomplish? The dried-out bread will absorb some of the extra moisture from your overly-watery grains, leaving them fluffy and edible. It's important to note that the rice must still be salvageable for this trick to work. As long as your grains are still somewhat intact, the stale bread should be enough to soak up extra moisture, but it won't be as effective if what's in your pot looks more like porridge than rice.