How To Store Homemade Waffles So They Keep Their Shape
Homemade waffles are easily better than their frozen counterparts — the only problem is that frozen waffles are a lot more convenient. However, this problem can be solved if you spend an hour or so making a big batch of waffles with the intention of freezing them and saving them for later. But, if you plan on freezing waffles, then it's important to do so correctly so that the waffles don't lose their shape (such as from being stacked on top of one another and getting squished).
So, here's what you do. Firstly, it's important that you let the waffles cool off (preferably on a cooling rack) before putting them anywhere near the freezer. Once they are completely cooled, put the waffles onto a baking sheet and stick the sheet into the freezer for about two hours or until the waffles are hard. From there, it will be totally safe to stack the waffles in order to save space in the freezer — just make sure to put a layer of parchment paper between each waffle. You can use a resealable plastic bag or your preferred Tupperware.
Then, when it comes time to reheat those waffles, we recommend just popping them in the toaster to reheat leftover waffles and keep them crispy — just as you would with any pre-frozen waffles you buy at the store. But before you get to the freezing and reheating steps, you need to first make a really delicious batch of waffles.
Tips for making the best homemade waffles
When it comes to making your own homemade waffles, first and foremost you need a good recipe. If you don't already have a preferred recipe, Tasting Table has a tried and true recipe for buttermilk Belgian waffles.
But, beyond having a good recipe, there are a ton of other tips you can keep in mind to make sure your waffles are as delicious as possible. For example, taking some extra time to separate the egg whites and beat the egg whites will ensure that your waffles are extra fluffy — and closer to restaurant quality. Speaking of eggs, you'll want to make sure that they are at room temperature before you use them (whether you separate the egg whites or not) — room temperature eggs mix into batter much better than cold eggs, which will make a difference in the quality overall. To quickly get them to room temperature, you can place them in a bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes.
Additionally, to get super crispy waffles, you'll want to opt for oil (such as vegetable oil) instead of butter — this is because butter contains water and the moisture will get in the way of that brown crust that we want from forming. Also, make sure that the waffle maker is significantly hot before pouring in the batter — remember, we want those crispy waffles, so, in this case, patience is a virtue.