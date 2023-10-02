How To Store Homemade Waffles So They Keep Their Shape

Homemade waffles are easily better than their frozen counterparts — the only problem is that frozen waffles are a lot more convenient. However, this problem can be solved if you spend an hour or so making a big batch of waffles with the intention of freezing them and saving them for later. But, if you plan on freezing waffles, then it's important to do so correctly so that the waffles don't lose their shape (such as from being stacked on top of one another and getting squished).

So, here's what you do. Firstly, it's important that you let the waffles cool off (preferably on a cooling rack) before putting them anywhere near the freezer. Once they are completely cooled, put the waffles onto a baking sheet and stick the sheet into the freezer for about two hours or until the waffles are hard. From there, it will be totally safe to stack the waffles in order to save space in the freezer — just make sure to put a layer of parchment paper between each waffle. You can use a resealable plastic bag or your preferred Tupperware.

Then, when it comes time to reheat those waffles, we recommend just popping them in the toaster to reheat leftover waffles and keep them crispy — just as you would with any pre-frozen waffles you buy at the store. But before you get to the freezing and reheating steps, you need to first make a really delicious batch of waffles.