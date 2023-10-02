Lomo Al Trapo Is The Colombian Cooking Technique For Elevated Grilling

The lomo al trapo technique necessitates cooking directly on hot embers — it's impossible to replicate with a gas grill or oven. You can heat lump or briquette charcoal until flaming, and then spread it into an even layer. Since an abundance of salt is needed, roll the meat right before heat application, or else it'll dry out.

Start by soaking an old cotton towel with water, or (even better) bathe it in red wine for added flavor. Squeeze and lay out flat, then pour a minimum of two cups of kosher salt in a thick layer onto the towel. Coat the beef in an optional layer of herbs and spices, like chili powder, thyme, and oregano. Next, place it onto the towel longitudinally so it's parallel to the edge. Carefully roll, akin to sushi, taking care to coat in an even layer of salt. Tie the corners together, or use twine to hold it in place.

Cook for around ten minutes per side without disturbing. Remove the beef around 20 degrees lower than desired and rest for 15 minutes, allowing the residual heat to elevate the internal temperature. The exciting bit is that the towel will burn up, leaving the salt crust. Break this open on a cutting board, and slice the meat into medallions. A tenderloin works best for rolling. However, do experiment with pork or even tightly rolled chicken; the salt crust will trap heat, forming a delicious and succulent result.