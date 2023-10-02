The Best Way To Freeze Your Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet, creamy, and delicious — whether topped with sweet marshmallows or a savory bacon topping — there's a good reason sweet potato casserole is a holiday favorite, gracing many Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. Maybe you made a little too much food and have more leftover casserole than you could possibly consume within a few days, or perhaps you're trying to streamline your massive holiday menu by prepping some items in advance, and you're wondering whether it's possible to freeze your sweet potato casserole. The answer is a yes, though there are a few things to keep in mind.
In the case of make-ahead sweet potato casserole, you want to make sure that the sweet potatoes themselves are cooked before you put the casserole in the freezer. Otherwise, all the water in the uncooked sweet potatoes will freeze and burst, leading to watery sweet potatoes once thawed out. You also don't want to put on the toppings just yet, since most toppings won't freeze and thaw out well, especially if they are already on top of the casserole. Prepare your casserole otherwise but don't bake it. Instead, wrap it in heavy-duty aluminum foil before storing it in the freezer. You can keep it in the same pan to go into the oven later, or put it into a freezer bag or airtight container. Be sure to label your casserole with the date and instructions for further baking.
Finishing your casserole
Sweet potato casserole, when stored properly, will be good in the freezer for around 4 months. Once you're ready to finish making your casserole, it's best to let it thaw out in the fridge overnight or for a full day, since there are raw eggs in the casserole. If possible, also let the casserole come to room temperature before you finish baking it in the oven. Add your desired toppings (preferably made fresh rather than frozen ahead, though if you must freeze ahead, store the toppings separately from the casserole) and bake your sweet potato casserole as you would normally.
If you end up with leftover sweet potato casserole, you can store it in the fridge for 4 to 5 days or freeze the remaining portions for up to 4 months. Just be aware that your toppings will get soggy once it's been incorporated into the casserole. Wrap in foil and remember to date your leftovers so you know when you need to finish it to maintain the best quality.