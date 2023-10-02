The Best Way To Freeze Your Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet, creamy, and delicious — whether topped with sweet marshmallows or a savory bacon topping — there's a good reason sweet potato casserole is a holiday favorite, gracing many Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. Maybe you made a little too much food and have more leftover casserole than you could possibly consume within a few days, or perhaps you're trying to streamline your massive holiday menu by prepping some items in advance, and you're wondering whether it's possible to freeze your sweet potato casserole. The answer is a yes, though there are a few things to keep in mind.

In the case of make-ahead sweet potato casserole, you want to make sure that the sweet potatoes themselves are cooked before you put the casserole in the freezer. Otherwise, all the water in the uncooked sweet potatoes will freeze and burst, leading to watery sweet potatoes once thawed out. You also don't want to put on the toppings just yet, since most toppings won't freeze and thaw out well, especially if they are already on top of the casserole. Prepare your casserole otherwise but don't bake it. Instead, wrap it in heavy-duty aluminum foil before storing it in the freezer. You can keep it in the same pan to go into the oven later, or put it into a freezer bag or airtight container. Be sure to label your casserole with the date and instructions for further baking.