How Altering Noise Can Actually Change The Way Our Palates Taste Food

Most people are aware that our sense of smell is important to our sense of taste — in fact, according to Science World, around 80% of what we taste is actually due to our sense of smell. But did you know that our other senses and their perceptions, including sight and color and hearing and noise, can also impact how our palates taste food?

Although it's still a developing field, a number of studies in the last few decades have confirmed the link between sound and our perception of taste. Charles Spence, a professor of experimental psychology at Oxford University is a leading researcher in this space. He has conducted a number of studies on this topic, finding, for example, that hearing a loud crunching sound can make you think that a potato chip tasted crispier, while hearing the sound of popping bubbles can make you think a carbonated beverage tasted fresher. And while the sound of crunch and bubbles may be related to the food property in question (freshness), further studies have revealed impacts on food flavors unrelated to the sound itself.