Why Girl Scout Cookie Production Was Halted During World War II

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts across the United States and beyond have been rolling out their annual fund-raising cookie sale. Fans in the know can pretty much set their clocks by the now-iconic event, but that wasn't always the case. During World War II, the Girl Scouts were temporarily forced to suspend the sale of the cookies. It all began in the spring of 1943 when then Girl Scout cookie chairman A.A. Rabe came to the unsettling realization that the organization would not be able to fulfill orders in St. Petersburg, Florida. And one by one, Girl Scout troops across the country realized they were facing the same predicament. Rationing laws enacted during World War II to conserve vital resources had spread to the U.S. food supply, affecting key ingredients — sugar, flour, and butter — necessary to produce the beloved cookies.

It was a blow to the organization, but troops across the country embraced the Girl Scout motto, "Be prepared," and pivoted to a new fund-raising strategy — selling calendars. But that's not all. In some parts of the country, the resourceful young scouts supplemented their fund-raising activities by selling war bonds or collecting and selling scrap metal. The organization's grass-roots efforts kept the Scouts afloat until food supply issues began to ease sometime around 1946 and when the cookies came back, they came back with a bang.