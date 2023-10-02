The Sour Twist You Need To Fix Overly Sweet Chili

Chili screams fall gatherings. This hearty dish is a perfect meal to wrap up a long day of skiing or to eat in the parking lot of your favorite football stadium, tailgating with the people who root for the same team you do. However, add a little too much brown sugar, molasses, ketchup, or barbecue sauce, and not only will your taste buds feel they aren't getting the flavor experience your mouth was longing for, but you might also have to find a new team to root for.

But don't fret. If you need to balance that sweetness with a little bit of tang, lemon juice's contrasting flavor can do just that, transforming your chili from sweet to spicy and savory. To use this hack, you are going to want to follow a wash, rinse, repeat approach. Start with just a little — anywhere from a teaspoon to a tablespoon — and gradually add more lemon juice as needed until the taste matches your ideal. But be patient. You are going to want to allow the chili to simmer for a few minutes to allow the lemon juice to penetrate that sweetness and for all the flavors to come together.