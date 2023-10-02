Ina Garten's Extravagant Deviled Eggs Feature Salmon In 2 Ways

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply looking to upgrade your nightly family dinner, you can't go wrong with a plate of deviled eggs. Featuring a creamy filling and chewy exterior, they provide the perfect palate-pleasing blend of textures and flavors, sure to whet the appetites of everyone at the table. But if you're really looking to impress a crowd, look no further than Ina Garten's seriously fancy version of the dish.

Leave it to the queen of entertaining to turn the classic comfort appetizer into an extravagant hors d'oeuvre. Her recipe features the same stuffed pockets of hard-boiled egg whites and fluffy yolk-based filling that you're probably familiar with, but she elevates her deviled eggs by incorporating salmon into the dish in not one but two ways.

According to the recipe on her website, Garten uses smoked salmon and salmon roe for her deviled eggs. She blends a few ounces of minced smoked salmon with the egg yolks, along with sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, salt, and pepper, to create that famous whipped filling. After scooping dollops of the creamy blend back into the egg whites, Garten garnishes the top with a sprinkling of salmon roe. The result is a decadent, two-bite treat filled with a range of flavors.