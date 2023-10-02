Ina Garten's Extravagant Deviled Eggs Feature Salmon In 2 Ways
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply looking to upgrade your nightly family dinner, you can't go wrong with a plate of deviled eggs. Featuring a creamy filling and chewy exterior, they provide the perfect palate-pleasing blend of textures and flavors, sure to whet the appetites of everyone at the table. But if you're really looking to impress a crowd, look no further than Ina Garten's seriously fancy version of the dish.
Leave it to the queen of entertaining to turn the classic comfort appetizer into an extravagant hors d'oeuvre. Her recipe features the same stuffed pockets of hard-boiled egg whites and fluffy yolk-based filling that you're probably familiar with, but she elevates her deviled eggs by incorporating salmon into the dish in not one but two ways.
According to the recipe on her website, Garten uses smoked salmon and salmon roe for her deviled eggs. She blends a few ounces of minced smoked salmon with the egg yolks, along with sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, salt, and pepper, to create that famous whipped filling. After scooping dollops of the creamy blend back into the egg whites, Garten garnishes the top with a sprinkling of salmon roe. The result is a decadent, two-bite treat filled with a range of flavors.
The salmon ingredients add dynamic flavor and color
Garten called the recipe "a delicious way to dress up traditional deviled eggs for a party," and she's not wrong. While demonstrating the recipe on the "Barefoot Contessa," she noted that the creamy salmon filling struck the perfect balance of flavors. The smokiness of the salmon complements the richness of the sour cream and egg yolks, the earthy taste of the chives, and the zesty acidic tang of the lemon juice.
The salmon roe, meanwhile, serves to upgrade the deviled eggs in more ways than one. Not only do the salmon eggs add a dash of salty flavor, but the jelly-like pearls also supply a dynamic and exciting mouthfeel. They burst on your tongue with each bite, providing a textural contrast to the creamy filling and soft, chewy egg whites. The vibrant orange spheres also add beautiful color to the plate, making the eggs look extra appetizing.
Although you can top your deviled eggs with any type of caviar to add taste, texture, and a bit of fancy flair, Garten suggests going with a garnish related to the flavors inside the dish so that your guests "know exactly what to expect." Trust us, when your guests spot those juicy pearls of salmon roe on top of your deviled eggs, they won't wait to dig in.