Use Leftover Water From Boiled Corn To Cook Flavorful Pasta

An impressive pasta dish doesn't require a surplus of ingredients, nor does it necessarily mean working with luxurious additions. Work smarter (not harder) by giving boiled noodles a massive makeover with the help of corn water. The byproduct of boiling fresh cobs, corn water is a cloudy, straw-colored liquid that's just as full of nutrients as it is with flavor. Dumping it down the drain would be a shame, especially when you could reuse it to boil better-tasting pasta.

Along with being a sustainable way to maximize ingredients to their fullest, repurposing corn water also makes sense when used to improve pasta. As cobs braise, they release starch that can prime pasta for binding to sauces more effectively. Corn kernels also release a fair bit of flavor into the liquid, which can impart complexity when used to cook pasta.

Essentially, corn water can create a foundation of flavor for pasta as it boils. Like a salty and buttery, corn-infused broth, the liquid is a delicate balance between sweetness from the juicy corn kernels and savoriness thanks to the earthy, almost woodsy cobs. Because it gives noodles an element of richness, cooking pasta in corn water is a must try.