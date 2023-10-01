How To Pop Open A Stubborn Bottle Top Using Your Belt Buckle

Have you ever tried to settle down with a cold bottle of beer or soda, only to find that you don't have a bottle opener available? Don't worry — your closest and easiest solution is probably right in your closet or even a part of your outfit. Short of a real bottle opener that comes with a corkscrew or can opener, your next best bet is the sturdiest metal belt buckle you can find.

How you use the buckle to open the bottle largely depends on the shape and size of the buckle itself. Thankfully, there are a few different ways you can tackle the issue. The best belt buckle for the job is the type with a metal loop on the underside. You can hook the loop underneath the lip of the bottle cap, brace the metal base of the buckle against the top, and pry it off much like you would with a conventional bottle opener.

If your belt buckle doesn't have the metal loop, you can try to brace the frame itself under the cap and use the middle bar for leverage in the same manner. If your belt only has a prong and frame with no bar, you can try closing the belt, bending the strap back to hold the prong in place, then using the gap between the prong and the frame to pry the top off with the prong under the cap lip.