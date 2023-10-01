Top Butternut Squash With Garlic And Herb Breadcrumbs For Deeper Flavor

Once the weather starts to turn colder, you will see a decided shift in the produce section of the grocery store. Where once there were vibrant zucchini and summer squash, there now sits an array of oddly shaped squashes ranging in size from acorn to butternut. It's this latter squash that deservedly gets the most attention. Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it perfect for a number of different dishes. However, if you want to get a deeper flavor from your butternut squash, top it with some flavored breadcrumbs.

There are a lot of ways you could go about doing this, but the general premise remains the same. Bring in additional flavors and texture to really make the squash pop. A great place to start is with Provencal breadcrumbs. Also known as Provencal crust, this is a classic recipe combining fine bread crumbs with classic herbs and aromatics from the south of France. Rosemary, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, anchovies, and butter all come together to make for one umami-packed hit that, when paired with the nutty sweetness of the butternut squash, makes for a truly flavorful mouthful.

While Provence is a great starting point, you should by no means limit yourself to just sticking with traditional herb and spice combinations. Various other flavors pair really well with butternut squash, and could lead you down some pretty interesting, and tasty roads if you let them.