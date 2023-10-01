The Best Cut Of Meat To Substitute For Flank Steak

Once upon a time, flank steak was the cheaper alternative to other, more tender types of steak. That's not always the case anymore, as flank (also known as flap, or bavette steak) has grown in popularity. You may be asking yourself why you're still using it for your cookout when there may be better alternatives. People have more options than they realize. But when it comes to flavor, texture, and price, your best bet is to substitute skirt steak or flat iron steak.

Flank steak is known for its toughness. It comes from the flank primal in the abdominal area, which gets worked out every time the cow moves, resulting in long muscle fibers and a noticeable lack of fat content. Its lean, fibrous profile has historically kept it at the lower end of beef quality, but that's not to say it's a bad cut. If you don't know what you're doing, flank steak can become a chewy, dense mess. But given a little care and attention, and cooked fast and hot, flank steak can shine with the rest of them.

That being said, when substituting flank steak out for another type of meat, you'll want to know how the meats compare and what you may need to adjust in terms of preparation because of the differences.