Fat Is The Key To Balancing Out Buttercream That's Way Too Sweet
Buttercream is the perfect crown on a cupcake, the glue between cake layers, and the beautiful canvas for piped flowers and intricate designs. There's nothing like the satisfaction of whipping up a homemade batch of this frosting. Yet, at times, we might get a tad too enthusiastic with our sugar, resulting in a buttercream that is way too sweet. If that happens, no need to fret. One of the most effective ways to balance that overpowering sweetness is by simply adding fat like butter or cream cheese.
It's totally understandable how easy it is to overdo the sweetness in your buttercream seeing that sugar is one of the main ingredients. In the pursuit of achieving the ideal consistency, particularly if you're aiming for a stiffer buttercream suitable for intricate piping work, you may find yourself adding more and more powdered sugar. Before you know it, you've created a sugary quagmire. Additionally, as you incorporate various flavors, extracts, or colors into the mix, you could unintentionally skew the sweet balance even further.
How to balance out an overly sweet buttercream
To tone down on the excess sweetness, first pick the fat you prefer. Butter is the most commonly used in traditional buttercream recipes. Therefore, whipping in a bit more of it is the simplest solution to an overly sweet buttercream. The creamy and slightly salty nature of butter helps counteract the overt sweetness and mellows out your frosting. But if you prefer a more neutral flavor, use shortening instead. Either way, add a little at a time (one or two tablespoons) and mix then taste the buttercream. Stop once you've achieved the desired sweetness level.
Another ideal type of fat to counter excess sweetness is cream cheese. It has a tangy flavor profile which works wonders in reducing the overall sweetness of the buttercream. The slightly tart nature of cream cheese can offset the sugar, bringing a delightful complexity to the palate.
Lastly, you can go for heavy cream. But since this is in liquid form, exercise even more caution when adding it to avoid altering the consistency too much. In case the buttercream ends up too light, you can refrigerate it for a while to firm it up. Overall, the key is to add your chosen fat incrementally, tasting as you go.