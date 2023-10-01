Fat Is The Key To Balancing Out Buttercream That's Way Too Sweet

To tone down on the excess sweetness, first pick the fat you prefer. Butter is the most commonly used in traditional buttercream recipes. Therefore, whipping in a bit more of it is the simplest solution to an overly sweet buttercream. The creamy and slightly salty nature of butter helps counteract the overt sweetness and mellows out your frosting. But if you prefer a more neutral flavor, use shortening instead. Either way, add a little at a time (one or two tablespoons) and mix then taste the buttercream. Stop once you've achieved the desired sweetness level.

Another ideal type of fat to counter excess sweetness is cream cheese. It has a tangy flavor profile which works wonders in reducing the overall sweetness of the buttercream. The slightly tart nature of cream cheese can offset the sugar, bringing a delightful complexity to the palate.

Lastly, you can go for heavy cream. But since this is in liquid form, exercise even more caution when adding it to avoid altering the consistency too much. In case the buttercream ends up too light, you can refrigerate it for a while to firm it up. Overall, the key is to add your chosen fat incrementally, tasting as you go.