Gina Homolka's Spritzing Method For A Crispy Air-Fried Coating - Exclusive
The air fryer is a great tool for getting a crispy outside on any food. It works by heating the air and moving it around quickly and evenly; this helps create the signature crisp without the use of a deep fryer or oven. "It does better than cooking on high heat in the oven," says Gina Homolka, the creator behind the hit Skinnytaste website and cookbooks.
Homolka does her best to make healthy eating approachable for all people, and she knows that one of the most difficult foods to quit is fried foods. During an exclusive interview, she told us how she creates ultra-crispy coatings without the use of excessive oil.
"Now that the air fryer is out, it's such a game-changer when it comes to frying," said Homolka. To achieve the ultimate crust, she explained, "[Give your food] a good coating, something crispy like a breadcrumb and a little bit of olive oil spray." Adding just a little spray oil to the outside allows the breadcrumbs to crisp, similar to how they would when fried, but with a fraction of the oil.
What to use
In terms of what oil to use for your air-fried treats, Gina Homolka has some suggestions: "I never use propellant spray. I use the real deal, real olive oil." Avoiding propellant spray is the best way to make sure you are getting pure oil. Additionally, you'll want to make sure the oil you are using is a reputable brand of olive oil, as fake or incorrectly labeled extra-virgin olive oils have been found on the market.
To get that perfect light spray of oil, Homolka said, "I also use a spritzer. I forget the brand, but I have a spritzer where I fill my own olive oil in and spray it." Oil sprayers can be purchased at many large retailers for under $10.
If you would prefer to buy olive oil in a can, though, Homolka said, "Bertolli makes a really good brand." Either way, utilizing this coating and spraying method with your air fryer will give you the best results for the crispy coating you crave without the excess oil or the effort of deep frying.
"Skinnytaste Simple: Easy, Healthy Recipies with 7 Ingredients or Fewer" is on sale now.