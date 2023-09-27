Gina Homolka's Spritzing Method For A Crispy Air-Fried Coating - Exclusive

The air fryer is a great tool for getting a crispy outside on any food. It works by heating the air and moving it around quickly and evenly; this helps create the signature crisp without the use of a deep fryer or oven. "It does better than cooking on high heat in the oven," says Gina Homolka, the creator behind the hit Skinnytaste website and cookbooks.

Homolka does her best to make healthy eating approachable for all people, and she knows that one of the most difficult foods to quit is fried foods. During an exclusive interview, she told us how she creates ultra-crispy coatings without the use of excessive oil.

"Now that the air fryer is out, it's such a game-changer when it comes to frying," said Homolka. To achieve the ultimate crust, she explained, "[Give your food] a good coating, something crispy like a breadcrumb and a little bit of olive oil spray." Adding just a little spray oil to the outside allows the breadcrumbs to crisp, similar to how they would when fried, but with a fraction of the oil.