Ina Garten's Favorite After-Work Snack Is A Sweet And Salty Treat

If you're too tired to make this treat when you get home from work, make a big batch on Sunday and keep them for the week. However, they don't take too much effort to whip up. Garten's recipe uses one cup each of whole roasted salted cashews, whole large pecan halves, whole unsalted almonds, and whole walnut halves — but feel free to mix and match the nuts to a ratio of your liking, as long as you have four cups in total. She also advises using two types of salt: Kosher salt for tossing with the nuts, and fleur de sel for sprinkling on top at the end.

After you roast the nuts for seven minutes, Garten recommends making the caramel on the stove while they cool. This is easier than it sounds — all you need to do is cook sugar and water in a pan without stirring after the two are combined. Then the vanilla gets added in, the caramel gets poured onto the nuts, and the whole thing sits until it's cool to the touch. Want to modify this recipe a little? Try using brown sugar instead of white, or adding spices like cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or nutmeg to your caramel. If you're really looking to switch it up, try a little cayenne pepper or chili powder. Once you've nailed down your ideal flavor combo, you'll have a tasty snack that will (possibly) last the week.