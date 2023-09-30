The Ideal Batter Temperature For Crispier Onion Rings

Onion rings are one of those sides that can be undeniably delicious or undeniably atrocious. A bad batch of onion rings often ends up limp and soft, and may even feel a bit slimy. The key to avoiding such a disaster? A nice, crispy breading that enhances the slightly sweet side without completely masking the onion's light bite. Surprisingly, even some of the best restaurants don't seem to be able to master this skill, leaving customers better off ordering french fries or a side salad than taking the risk with onion rings. So, when you find an expert (or a restaurant) who seems to be able to turn out crispy, crunchy onion rings every single time, you know they're doing something right, and you'll naturally want to know their secret.

To that end, Casey Bumpsteed, a food writer, chef, and the editor of Ceramic Cookware Review offered a surprising tip to Tasting Table for making perfectly crunchy onion rings: ice-cold batter. According to Bumpsteed, batter temperature makes all the difference when it comes to achieving that crispy breading. "[Cold batter] helps create more steam when frying, leading to a lighter, crispier texture," Bumpsteed said.