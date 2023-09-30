Use Leftover Beef Stew For A Reimagined Bánh Mi Sandwich

Rich, hearty beef stews are one of fall and winter's many gifts, offering a comforting meal that only gets better with time. That said, eating a bowl of beef stew over multiple dinners in a row can get old. However, you can repurpose leftover beef stew by turning it into tender and flavorful lunch meat.

The versatile and customizable Vietnamese bánh mi sandwich is the perfect pairing for a beef stew's savory and umami-rich flavor profile. The term bánh mi refers to the small, crispy, sandwich-sized baguettes French colonists brought to Vietnam. As a sandwich, bánh mi fuses French and Vietnamese cuisines by combining traditional Vietnamese-style cold-cut pork, fresh herbs, and pickled vegetables with French ingredients like mayonnaise and ultra-rich meat spreads like pâté.

However, the bánh mi sandwich has been diversified into countless varieties, from pulled pork to tofu to fish patty. Juicy chunks of beef from beef stew are just the latest and greatest banh mi filling. Beef that's been sitting in its stewed juices is as delicious as any cold cut and as rich and earthy as pâté. Beef's umami taste and chewy consistency gain a tangy crunch from pickled vegetables, a spicy bite from fresh chilies, and a blast of fragrant earthiness from cilantro and basil. Plus, the crispy baguette will soak up all of the juices that the beef has absorbed from its stew.