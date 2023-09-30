Tangy Red Peppers Put A Spin On An Otherwise Boring Bowl Of Veggies
On their own, salads and veggie bowls leave little to be desired. But without a sour vinaigrette, a sweet glaze, salty nuts and cheeses, or rich aromatics, vegetables would be entirely underwhelming. However, you don't have to turn to spices and toppings alone to liven up a bowl of veggies. In fact, other vegetables can be the secret to enhancing your food.
Red peppers are the sweet and hot addition that will bring the perfect kick to boring salads and vegetables. By marinating them with some salt, vinegar, and olive oil, peppers can bring tangy, sweet heat to grain bowls, salads, charcuterie boards, and almost anything else. With the right pepper variety, they can also make the perfect snack.
Opt for sweeter varieties like red bell peppers, roasting pimento peppers, or cubanelle peppers that aren't overly spicy but still bring a kick to your food. These marinated peppers can be made about half an hour before eating, but they taste even better after they've soaked in salt, olive oil, and vinegar a little longer.
How to make tangy red peppers for veggie bowls
To marinate your peppers, select roasted ones that will bring a rich, smoky flavor to your food. You can use a pre-roasted variety or simply roast your own peppers by sticking fresh ones in the oven for a few minutes. Then, slice them open and remove the stems and seeds from inside. Place them on foil and put them in the oven at 450 degrees for around 15 to 20 minutes and remove them once the skin starts to char.
While the peppers are cooling, combine red wine vinegar, salt, and olive oil in a bowl. For extra flavor, add minced garlic, ginger, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper to the mixture and whisk everything together. Once the peppers are cooled, put them in an airtight container and pour the marinade on top. Let the peppers sit for around 20 minutes before eating them. If you want to use your tangy red peppers for other recipes throughout the week, refrigerate them for up to 7 days.