Tangy Red Peppers Put A Spin On An Otherwise Boring Bowl Of Veggies

On their own, salads and veggie bowls leave little to be desired. But without a sour vinaigrette, a sweet glaze, salty nuts and cheeses, or rich aromatics, vegetables would be entirely underwhelming. However, you don't have to turn to spices and toppings alone to liven up a bowl of veggies. In fact, other vegetables can be the secret to enhancing your food.

Red peppers are the sweet and hot addition that will bring the perfect kick to boring salads and vegetables. By marinating them with some salt, vinegar, and olive oil, peppers can bring tangy, sweet heat to grain bowls, salads, charcuterie boards, and almost anything else. With the right pepper variety, they can also make the perfect snack.

Opt for sweeter varieties like red bell peppers, roasting pimento peppers, or cubanelle peppers that aren't overly spicy but still bring a kick to your food. These marinated peppers can be made about half an hour before eating, but they taste even better after they've soaked in salt, olive oil, and vinegar a little longer.