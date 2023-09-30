The Spoon Hack To Make Yogurt Pops In No Time Flat

You have a sudden craving for something cold and sweet, like a popsicle, but your freezer is bereft of frozen and icy treats. You do have, however, cups of yogurt — some plain vanilla, and others with fruity jams. Increasingly, yogurt has shown its versatility in the culinary world, working wonderfully with spices in marinades and making yogurt bark and fruit or chocolate clusters all year round. Your small containers of yogurt are brimming with potential and you only need a spoon to enjoy delicious yogurt pops in no time flat!

This clever food hack involves simply inserting a reusable spoon (or popsicle stick if you have one) to form a handle for the small (soon-to-be-frozen) cylinder of plain or flavored yogurt. If you pierce it carefully in the center, the lid will keep the spoon in place. If you accidentally destroy the lid, however, you can use plastic wrap to hold the spoon in position. Then, all you have to do is transfer the yogurt cups to your freezer and let them sit for at least three hours. If it's late, however, and you need an on-the-go morning snack, it's no issue for them to stay in the freezer overnight.