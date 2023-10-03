The Simple Trick To Turn A Lemon Into A Citrus Spritz Bottle

Lemons are one of the most useful ingredients in our arsenal of fruits. They brighten a salad dressing or marinade with their sweet and acidic flavors, and add a beautiful taste to baked goods and cocktails while in the same breath, they can help clean your pots, pans, cutting boards, and so much more. And if you are a lover of this citrus aroma and taste, you are going to love turning it into a lemon spritzer bottle whose use is only limited by your imagination.

To create your lemon spritzer, start with a lemon and a small, clean spray pump. You are going to want to cut a small slice of the lemon off at the top and snip off a little of the dip tube so it is not longer than the fruit. Next, jab the dip tube into the lemon and twist it in like a corkscrew until the plastic part of the sprayer is touching the exposed fruit. When you push the spray top down, a spritz of lemon juice should come out.