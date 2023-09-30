The One-Pot Spanish Baked Rice That Puts Your Pantry To Use

Say hello to arroz al horno Valenciano, a paella-adjacent Spanish rice dish that shares many of that more famous dish's toothsome qualities, without being anywhere near as labor-intensive to make. At its most basic, arroz al horno is a combination of legumes (usually chickpeas), rice, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. But, as you might imagine, the potential for variation — including adding such wonderful things as pork, sausage, fried potatoes, herbs, saffron, and even currants — is virtually endless. Here's the best part: All you need to whip up a batch of arroz al horno is one sturdy pot, a well-stocked pantry, and maybe a quick trip to the grocery store.

How much heavy lifting can your pantry do if you decide to make arroz al horno? Most of it, frankly, besides the actual cooking part. Do you have a bag of short-grain Spanish rice, like the Bomba used in paella? How about a can of cooked chickpeas (or a box of dried)? Is there a head of garlic within reach, and a bottle of olive oil? Does your spice drawer contain bay leaves, smoked paprika, and saffron? Is there some homemade meat stock in the freezer, or a quart in the pantry? (You can also use the beans' cooking liquid for a vegan version.) If your larder isn't this loaded, consider it an opportunity to do your future self a solid and stock up. Even though it can be pricey, having some saffron on hand can really come in clutch.