The 2 Temperature Rules You Should Always Follow When Making Greek Salad

Greek salad is a hearty and nutritious dish that is simple to make but requires a little mindfulness when preparing. If you've ever enjoyed one, you know that, in its simplicity, a Greek salad must be assembled with just the right ingredients. Not just bright, ripe produce but veggies served at the correct temperature as well. The right conditioning is key to two foundational ingredients: Ideally, a perfect Greek salad is enjoyed with room-temperature tomatoes and fridge-cold cucumbers.

Greek salad is often associated with the warm weather months because it calls for fresh produce like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers (depending on your recipe). While you want to get tomatoes and cucumbers that are in season, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First, because your kitchen will be warmer, you want to use your produce as soon as you get it to prevent spoilage. In a perfect world, you would make your Greek salad with veggies plucked straight from your garden, but if that's not in the cards, try to source local produce to ensure you're using the freshest possible ingredients. Beyond that, remember that the key to a great Greek salad lies in how you store your veggies.