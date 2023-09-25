Your Pressing Questions About Watermelon Seeds, Answered

Anyone who enjoys eating watermelon has pondered if it's safe to eat the seeds or if they might make you sick. It can be a bit of a hassle having to pick out the seeds or spit them out one by one while you're trying to enjoy the juicy watermelon flesh. As a child, you may have heard that eating the seeds will make a watermelon grow in your stomach, and even though you know you're now old enough to know better, that hesitation might have stayed with you!

Well, the truth is, eating watermelon seeds won't make you sick — in fact, they're perfectly safe to eat. While this isn't a blanket rule for all fruit seeds (some can make you sick if eaten in large quantities), when it comes to watermelon, the seeds are completely edible. You can put the watermelon growing in your belly story to bed once and for all. According to Very Well Health, they're insoluble fiber and will pass through your digestive system with no problems. There's no suggested limit to how much you can eat, but if you're not used to eating high-fiber foods, then you may experience some constipation or other discomforts if you eat too many at once. If fiber is a normal part of your diet, you likely won't experience anything out of the ordinary.