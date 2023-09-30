Yangnyeomjang Is The Korean Seasoning Sauce You Should Know

International sauces run the gamut of colors and consistencies and are a foolproof method of instilling flavor. Korean cuisine makes wonderful use of myriad sauces, such as a small bowl of ssamjang accompanying KBBQ or a fermented soybean ganjang used for dipping.

One especially notable Korean sauce is known as yangnyeomjang, which is also sometimes written as two words: "yangnyeom jang." Utilized for coating everything from tofu to meat and for dipping dumplings, Yangnyeomjang is a wondrously versatile creation. Concocted from a soy sauce base, it's easily tweaked to showcase a sweeter, saltier, or earthier side and is often accompanied by a sesame seed topping.

While it plays a central role in many classic Korean dishes, it's also a handy concoction that works well alongside other foods, too. You can use it as a salad dressing or as a simple way to elevate seafood. All it takes is nailing the perfect balance of components. Let's dive into what yangnyeomjang is all about.