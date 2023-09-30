Lactart Is The Cocktail Ingredient That Will Give Your Drinks A Burst Of Sour Flavor

When you hear "Lactart," what's the first thing that comes to mind? Surely, it would conjure images of dairy-related products like fresh milk and shakes. However, Lactart is quite different from what its name suggests. Made from lactic acid that's often found in dairy products such as buttermilk and yogurt, the transparent solution has long been prized by bartenders as a flavorful "secret" ingredient that can be added to cocktails to give them a surprising twist.

Despite its distinctly dairy-sounding name, Lactart is very different from milk. It boasts a strong, sour flavor that can rival the tartness of limes and lemons, but has a noticeably different zing. This unique flavor profile makes it a go-to ingredient for mixologists seeking to add some variation to drinks that traditionally rely on citrus fruits for their sourness.

If you are lactose intolerant, Lactart's name and affiliation with dairy might be a bit off-putting. But here's the good news: Lactart doesn't actually contain any lactose. Plus, lactic acid, the main ingredient of Lactart, won't trigger symptoms of lactose intolerance. So, you're perfectly safe to drink and enjoy your Lactart-infused cocktails!