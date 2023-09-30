The Braising Tip To Ensure Your Plant-Based Meat Doesn't Dry Out

Although some plant-based meats may taste suspiciously like the real thing, preparing them doesn't take the same process. These meat substitutes are typically made from pea or soy proteins and must be cooked slightly differently. Without altering the cooking method based on the ingredient you're using, you won't get the same juicy, tender results as you would with real meat.

When it comes to braising, the same long, slow simmering process doesn't apply to plant-based meat. Although any type of meat can be braised, the technique is best use as a tenderizer on tougher cuts of meat.

Plant-based meat contains less fat, which causes it to dry out quickly. Braising can last for up to three hours and at that rate, plant-based meat would overcook. When braising plant-based meat, it's best to shorten its cooking time to maintain moisture and ensure that it's perfectly cooked.