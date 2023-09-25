The Flavorful Pantry Ingredients Gina Homolka Always Has On Hand - Exclusive

Gina Homolka has made a name for herself, proving that healthy food does not have to be devoid of flavor. While many other chefs and healthy food experts shy away from store-bought ingredients, Homolka embraces them as useful tools for healthy cooking. Her new book "Skinnytaste Simple: Easy, Healthy Recipies with 7 Ingredients or Fewer" emphasizes that using store-bought pantry items is nothing to be ashamed of. We spoke to Homolka in an exclusive interview where she told us her favorite items and how to pick them.

When picking products, though, be mindful. "I also look at the ingredients because I want to make sure that everything's not processed," she explains. "Ingredients are really important so that everything is nutritious." Do not just buy the first item you see on the shelf. Look for ones without additives, sugars, and fillers.

Using these pantry ingredients can add a quick boost to a dish. Homolka says the key is "you want to use really great condiments like Harissa." Harissa is a simple pepper paste loaded with flavor. She also suggests finding "a really good barbecue sauce."

Additionally she says, "I have used a really good quality marinara when you're in a pinch."