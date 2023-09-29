Merienda, The Afternoon Snack Tradition Enjoyed In Spain

Visiting Spain means discovering new flavors and food traditions, including a variety of small bites to enjoy throughout the day. You've heard of tapas, the mostly savory snacks that are enjoyed at bars before dinner, but you may not know about the delightful Spanish afternoon snack ritual called la merienda. Bridging the appetite gap after lunch and before the traditionally late Spanish dinner time, la merienda is like afternoon tea but less formal and starts around 5:00 p.m. Both sweet and savory treats are enjoyed by people of all ages.

Merienda is both an after-school snack for children and the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends after work. Whether in a cafe or at home, young children may have a more substantial merienda if they are in bed before dinner, and adults enjoy coffee with a sweet or savory treat. The key when traveling is not to look for a filling meal when merienda is served, this is a light refreshment in the late afternoon.