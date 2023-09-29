More Chocolate Is The Only Ingredient You Need For Better Brownies

There's little to improve upon the brownie formula. With five ingredients or less — we're not knocking a good brownie box mix — you can create luxe baked good that offers all the chocolate comfort you could want. But there's still one surefire way to make your brownies as decadent as possible: stir in some quality chopped chocolate.

While this seems a ridiculously simple concept on its face, it can be easily forgotten when a baker is assembling their tray of brownies. After all, why would you need more chocolate in a baked good that has plenty of cocoa powder and/or melted chocolate stirred into the batter? Much of the answer lies in the significant texture that chopped chocolate can bring to the mix. Shards of chocolate will melt into perfect little pockets while the brownie bakes, then add some textural contrast when it solidifies back up during the cooling process. Plus, if you use the good stuff, these chocolate chunks will bring even more bittersweet nuance to your baked brownies. So, what are the basic rules to follow when adding a bit of chopped chocolate to your brownies?