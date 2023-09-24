Add Blue Cheese To Give Your Chicken Salad A Tangy Flavor Kick

Chicken salad is classic. Whether scooped into sandwiches, wrapped in lettuce cups, or served with crackers, it never seems to disappoint — even when prepared at its most basic with chicken and mayonnaise. However, because variety is the spice of life, it's definitely worthwhile to incorporate a few other ingredients to make the meal really pop. That said, despite that adding a spoonful of dijon, a handful of tarragon, or chopped walnuts can give a simple chicken salad some oomph, we recommend going a step further and crumbling in blue cheese.

From golden Shropshire Blue to earthy Bleu Bénédictin to crumbly Maytag Blue, no two blues are the same. But, they do share a few common traits such as being deliberately inoculated with penicillium roqueforti. These indigo-veined cheeses also tend to have a very distinct and pungent profile. Funky and sharp, the creamy cheeses are rich with flavor, making them ideal to work into any recipe, including chicken salad.

When it comes to adding blue cheese to chicken salad, you have options. Most obviously, you can crumble in bits of blue. Just remember to combine them carefully so that they don't totally disappear. Likewise, you can also add blue cheese directly into the dressing. Either swap out the mayonnaise base for blue cheese dressing or work with a combination of the two ingredients. Otherwise, for maximum intensity, you could blend the two options, using dressing and crumbles to intensify your chicken salad.