The Cheese Alternative For Creamy, Dairy-Free Quesadillas

"Quesadilla" — it's literally in the name. Folded between two warmed tortillas with a cheese pull worthy of a slo-mo Instagram reel, a quesadilla isn't a quesadilla without the aforementioned queso. When it comes to quesadillas, cheese is the essential element that holds everything together. In all of it's melty creaminess, you'll find everything from roasted vegetables and beans to chicken, steak, or shrimp. Without it, what would it be? Come to think of it, what would there be in its place? Something you'd probably never guess: hummus.

Hummus is likely the spread you rely on for creaminess in most of your go-to dairy-free foods — from sandwiches and wraps to pasta sauce, salad dressing, and soup. The reasoning for placing the queso in your quesadilla is likely the same as in all of those instances. While it may not be cheese, and nor will it ever be, hummus is thick and creamy. It doesn't necessarily melt like cheese, but when it's warmed, it becomes even more so, coating your ingredients in all of its plant-powered, dairy-free glory.

Plus, just like cheese, it's sticky enough to keep your tortillas in place while it warms up. Dipped into your favorite sour cream substitute and fresh pico de gallo, it's truly a win-win in a world where most dairy-free options flop.