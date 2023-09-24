Corn Will Add The Perfect Sweet Touch To Scrambled Eggs
When it comes to breakfast foods, it doesn't get much more classic than scrambled eggs. The creamy, soft, and protein-packed entree fits perfectly within the meal's goal of keeping you full and ready to tackle the day ahead of you. Of course, it doesn't take much to prepare scrambled eggs, and sometimes trying to zhuzh them up can feel like trying to improve on the dish's simple perfection. But there's one small addition to your skillet that will bring you a sweet and earthy element that you never knew your breakfast was missing: corn. Including corn takes your scrambled eggs to the next level, delivering an interesting dazzle of sweet and buttery juiciness to the mild and delicate flavor profile of your dish.
Corn is a bountiful vegetable whose benefits extend far beyond its delicious taste. Not only is corn a solid source of carbohydrates, but it also contains vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B6 and potassium, to keep your body healthy and strong. Including it in your meal rotation simply makes sense, and incorporating corn into your scrambled eggs is easier than you might think.
Straight into the pan
To build your scrambled eggs with corn, all you need to do is add the kernels to the pan just like you would add cheese, veggies, or cream. This is best done about halfway through the cooking process, especially when using cold or frozen kernels. The addition of cold ingredients will lower the temperature of your eggs, promoting a more even overall cooking. If you do use fresh kernels, however, quickly pan-frying them before incorporating them into your eggs will bring out their flavor and make sure they're fully cooked by the time your eggs are done.
Peak corn season in the United States runs annually between May and September. During these months you can expect the freshest and most flavorful corn to be available at your local grocery stores and farmers markets. However, packages of frozen corn contain kernels that were harvested during the freshest periods and then cooked and frozen to retain nutrients, texture, and flavor. Because of this, frozen corn may be the best option for enjoying sweet corn year-round.
So, while scrambled eggs are perfect on their own, the next time you're looking to add a bit of variety, reach for the corn and get ready to make your breakfast pop. Try also adding black beans and red bell peppers for a southwestern flair, or put your corn-enhanced dish into an egg sandwich for a hearty handheld breakfast.