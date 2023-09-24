Corn Will Add The Perfect Sweet Touch To Scrambled Eggs

To build your scrambled eggs with corn, all you need to do is add the kernels to the pan just like you would add cheese, veggies, or cream. This is best done about halfway through the cooking process, especially when using cold or frozen kernels. The addition of cold ingredients will lower the temperature of your eggs, promoting a more even overall cooking. If you do use fresh kernels, however, quickly pan-frying them before incorporating them into your eggs will bring out their flavor and make sure they're fully cooked by the time your eggs are done.

Peak corn season in the United States runs annually between May and September. During these months you can expect the freshest and most flavorful corn to be available at your local grocery stores and farmers markets. However, packages of frozen corn contain kernels that were harvested during the freshest periods and then cooked and frozen to retain nutrients, texture, and flavor. Because of this, frozen corn may be the best option for enjoying sweet corn year-round.

So, while scrambled eggs are perfect on their own, the next time you're looking to add a bit of variety, reach for the corn and get ready to make your breakfast pop. Try also adding black beans and red bell peppers for a southwestern flair, or put your corn-enhanced dish into an egg sandwich for a hearty handheld breakfast.