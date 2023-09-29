Pasta Salad Is Better When Mixed With Two Other Classics

One of the more flexible dinner options around, pasta salad welcomes numerous flavors to its starchy base. While some cooks like to incorporate antipasto classics like salami, olives, and peppers into the pasta salad, you need only turn to two other "salads" to bring plenty of protein and flavor to the table. The dishes in question? Egg salad and tuna salad.

Often creamy and packing plenty of crunchy and tangy elements, these two salads act like a flavorful, punchy sauce for a pasta salad base. Think of pairing a penne or bowtie pasta salad with an egg-punctuated, tuna-rich mix. Other fresh ingredients and condiments normally added in are fair game here. Pickles, celery, relish, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, oil, and hot sauce all have a place in this pasta salad. The best part is this fast and easy meal only gets better with time, so it's king of the leftover dishes. So, how should you go about making this triple salad mash-up?