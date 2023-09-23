How Padma Lakshmi Adds A Spicy Kick To Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches

"Top Chef" stalwart Padma Lakshmi has never been shy about her love for the simple comfort of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. For Lakshmi, as she revealed on Instagram, the convenience and taste of strawberry jelly and creamy peanut butter can't be topped, particularly when managing a busy filming schedule. She has also demonstrated on Instagram that she particularly enjoys topping crunchy pieces of seeded sourdough toast with Jif's creamy peanut butter and fresh pomegranate seeds. Yet the other ingredient she loved stacking onto her beloved snack packs a bit more punch: spicy, fruity jam.

Lakshmi has filled hotteok with pineapple jalapeño jam and has slathered hot pepper jam onto salami toasties made with cheddar cheese. Unsurprisingly, her favorite snack of convenience has also been topped with the spicy spread. PB&J boosted with hot pepper jam? That's a bite that is sure to put an extra kick in your step.