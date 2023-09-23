How Padma Lakshmi Adds A Spicy Kick To Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches
"Top Chef" stalwart Padma Lakshmi has never been shy about her love for the simple comfort of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. For Lakshmi, as she revealed on Instagram, the convenience and taste of strawberry jelly and creamy peanut butter can't be topped, particularly when managing a busy filming schedule. She has also demonstrated on Instagram that she particularly enjoys topping crunchy pieces of seeded sourdough toast with Jif's creamy peanut butter and fresh pomegranate seeds. Yet the other ingredient she loved stacking onto her beloved snack packs a bit more punch: spicy, fruity jam.
Lakshmi has filled hotteok with pineapple jalapeño jam and has slathered hot pepper jam onto salami toasties made with cheddar cheese. Unsurprisingly, her favorite snack of convenience has also been topped with the spicy spread. PB&J boosted with hot pepper jam? That's a bite that is sure to put an extra kick in your step.
A sandwich that both comforts and packs heat
To borrow another recipe inspired by Lakshmi's culinary creations, consider making your own kumquat and ginger chutney, adjust the heat and sweet level to suit your own palate, and match the creation with your preferred choice of nut butter. If you'd rather use a store-bought alternative for a spicy jam, be sure to reach for hot pepper jam — not hot pepper jelly — as the jam varieties will still contain pieces of fruit that will add a touch of sweetness to your sandwich. If you find that your sandwich is a bit too hot for your liking, turn down the volume of the spice with a drizzle of honey.
With so many different types of hot pepper jam available in markets, you can create a PB&J sandwich tasting board with different toasted breads, cheeses, and spicy jams to mix and match to your heart's — and stomach's — content. Served as a snack, appetizer, or for a quick meal, this punchy sandwich will hit all the right notes, and, of course, is approved by a "Top Chef" judge.