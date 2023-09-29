Bourbon Is The Twist Your Homemade Mac And Cheese Needs

If your go-to homemade mac and cheese recipe is starting to get a little predictable, or if you want to elevate it to dinner party status, look no further than this one simple mac and cheese addition: bourbon.

To give your classic comfort food a fancy facelift, just whip up a béchamel sauce, and stir in a splash of bourbon. Then incorporate the cheese in small handfuls. Add more or less cheese and bourbon to taste, and adjust the heavy cream and flour levels to achieve your desired thickness. You can use this sauce to make regular saucepan mac and cheese, or with casserole dish-style baked mac, layered with breadcrumbs. For a brighter, deeper bourbon flavor, add less bourbon during the cooking process, then add an extra splash right at the end once the cheese is all melted.

As you cook with it, keep in mind that liquor is highly flammable, so never add bourbon directly to a hot pan of oil. Stir it into the cream sauce slowly, using a plastic or glass measuring cup. This bourbon mac makes a great side for blackened catfish, barbecue chicken, ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, or sloppy joes. You could also use the same bourbon cheese sauce on other dishes like beef Wellington, steamed veggies, and baked potatoes.