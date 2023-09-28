A Dollop Of Ricotta Adds An Ultra-Creamy Touch To Risotto

Contrary to popular belief, starch is a desirable aspect of rice used in many culinary traditions, like mango sticky rice, rice pudding, and savory rice cakes. Risotto is an indulgently creamy rice dish from Italy that coaxes the natural starches out of arborio rice with the help of butter, wine, and broth. A dash of heavy cream and grated parmesan are the traditional final touches that enhance risotto's creaminess. If you thought risotto couldn't get any richer, a dollop of ricotta will launch risotto into the next realm of decadence.

Ricotta is a soft, fresh cheese known for its mild, milky flavor and velvety, whipped texture. The taste is amenable to the earthy, savory, and salty notes in classic risotto. As a popular ingredient in lasagna, you may already know that ricotta pairs well with the saltiness of parmesan and an array of classic Italian herbs. It also complements the sweet undertones from the dry white wine and savory richness of the starch-heavy arborio rice. Plus, as an Italian-born cheese itself, ricotta will only add authenticity to this famous Northern Italian rice dish.

Along with its versatile flavor, ricotta is especially treasured for its unique consistency that is both smooth and grainy, bestowing risotto with a nuanced creaminess.