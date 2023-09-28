The Right Way To Store Leftover Garlic Butter Sauce To Keep It Fresh

Homemade garlic butter sauce is incredibly easy to make at home and only requires a couple of ingredients. It also has many delicious uses, like as a dip for bread or pizza, topped on grilled steak, or as a sauce on pasta for an easy dinner. But if you don't use all of your garlic butter sauce at once, it's important to store it properly to keep it as fresh as possible, especially because the butter will solidify after it's in the refrigerator for a while.

The first step in storing garlic butter sauce the right way is the container. You should always use an airtight container that will keep air out and the fresh flavors in. This also helps keep the garlicky aroma from contaminating other foods in your fridge. After you've got your container, fill it with your leftover sauce and place it in the fridge. It will last in your fridge for four to five days, so try to use it as soon as possible in this week's dinner rotation.