Vesuvio Is The Curly Pasta Shape Named After A Volcano

Just when we think we've seen it all with fun pasta shapes (seriously, we've rounded up when you should use 44 different types of pasta), the motherland of noodles is here to throw us a curveball. If you've ever traveled to Italy, you may have seen Vesuvio, a short, curly type of pasta. Vesuvio differs from other similar noodle shapes (like fusilli and cavatappi) in that it has a swirly body but a thin tip that pokes out. There's a reason for a shape that specific — Vesuvio was inspired by Mount Vesuvius, a volcano near Naples. It's been dormant since 1944 but is still thought to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because of how close it sits to towns in the area.

Since Naples is the capital of the Campania region of Italy, that's the only place you'll find this type of noodle. Pasta makers may distribute their Vesuvio all over the world, but they only exist in Campania, and primarily in the town of Gragnano. In fact, Gragnano is considered an ideal pasta-making town, since its location between the mountain air and ocean breeze drifting off the Amalfi Coast creates pristine conditions for drying noodles.