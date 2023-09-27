Salad Dressing Is The Key To Improving Cucumber Sandwiches

Cucumber sandwiches aren't just for tea parties. While their dainty nature definitely makes them an elegant addition to such events, let's not forget that these bite-sized sandwiches are bursting with fresh flavor, which makes them a great offering for any occasion. However, if you find that the classic combo of thinly sliced cucumbers, butter, cream cheese, and mayonnaise lacks something to be desired, the finger sandwiches can easily be elevated with a drizzle of salad dressing.

We're no stranger to using salad dressing as an ingredient. From dressing leafy greens to coating chicken wings, the condiment can transform many recipes, cucumber sandwiches included. Thanks to an abundance of herbs, spices, and aromatics, both creamy dressings and vinaigrettes can prove extremely flavorful when added to the sandwiches. Plus, they replace the need for any other ingredients when crafting a filling.

Aside from improving taste, using salad dressing in cucumber sandwiches is a great idea in terms of convenience since many of us have a bottle or two reliably on hand. Likewise, in comparison to fancier additions like smoked salmon or whipped chèvre, the ingredient is also an inexpensive way to deliver depth. A total tea sandwich game changer, there are some things to keep in mind before drizzling any dressing onto cucumber sandwiches.