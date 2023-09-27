Salad Dressing Is The Key To Improving Cucumber Sandwiches
Cucumber sandwiches aren't just for tea parties. While their dainty nature definitely makes them an elegant addition to such events, let's not forget that these bite-sized sandwiches are bursting with fresh flavor, which makes them a great offering for any occasion. However, if you find that the classic combo of thinly sliced cucumbers, butter, cream cheese, and mayonnaise lacks something to be desired, the finger sandwiches can easily be elevated with a drizzle of salad dressing.
We're no stranger to using salad dressing as an ingredient. From dressing leafy greens to coating chicken wings, the condiment can transform many recipes, cucumber sandwiches included. Thanks to an abundance of herbs, spices, and aromatics, both creamy dressings and vinaigrettes can prove extremely flavorful when added to the sandwiches. Plus, they replace the need for any other ingredients when crafting a filling.
Aside from improving taste, using salad dressing in cucumber sandwiches is a great idea in terms of convenience since many of us have a bottle or two reliably on hand. Likewise, in comparison to fancier additions like smoked salmon or whipped chèvre, the ingredient is also an inexpensive way to deliver depth. A total tea sandwich game changer, there are some things to keep in mind before drizzling any dressing onto cucumber sandwiches.
Use discretion when adding salad dressing to cucumber sandwiches
First things first, select a dressing. Creamy dressing or vinaigrette, anything will do. Although, it might be helpful to consider how flavors will pair together. For example, you can play into the sandwiches' freshness by going for an herby green goddess or a fruity raspberry vinaigrette. In contrast, you could add spice with a hint of buffalo ranch, boost umami with Caesar, or increase sweetness with honey mustard dressing.
When selecting which kind of dressing to use, you have two options: dry or liquid. Keep in mind that using an envelope of dry dressing can help keep cucumber sandwiches from becoming soggy by minimizing the amount of liquid in the filling, in comparison to ready-made dressing. But, liquid dressing can also work in smaller quantities, should you choose to bulk up on sturdier filling components like cream cheese and limit thinner ingredients like mayonnaise.
Generally, there's no need to add more than a spoonful or two of dressing to the filling. Just note that the exact amount will differ depending on how many sandwiches you intend to make. Then, simply mix the dressing thoroughly with other filling ingredients, before layering on either slice of bread and topping with sliced cucumbers. The only thing left to do is dig in — elegantly, of course!