Mushrooms Provide A Savory Twist In Classic Turnovers

Turnovers are a tasty handheld pastry stuffed with a variety of sweet or savory fillings. Depending on where you are in the world, you might know turnovers by another name. It's a calzone in Italy, an empanada in Latin America, a pasty in England, and a patty in Jamaica.

Whether they're made with pastry or yeast dough, turnovers get their name from the folding technique you use to enclose the fillings. You can fry or bake turnovers, and the result is a convenient self-contained meal or snack. While you might already be familiar with fruit turnovers or even the occasional ham and cheese pastry, mushrooms can provide a savory twist that'll wow your tastebuds.

Mushrooms offer a meaty chew and powerful umami savoriness that pairs well with the various spices, aromatics, sauces, and other fillings that frequently wind up in turnovers. This is an easy addition to make since mushrooms are widely available at grocery stores in multiple varieties and fit perfectly into vegetarian and vegan diets.

Considering the wealth of mushroom dishes around the world, there are plenty of flavorful ideas out there to pull inspiration from. You can come up with a different filling for every international cuisine, taking your family and friends on a culinary world tour with each turnover.