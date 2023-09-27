How To Transform Your Morning Bagel Into A Dreamy Dessert

Dessert has entered the breakfast chat and has decided that it is time to give your usual bagels some extra love — with the help of a blow torch. That's right, you know the torch that you use to set fire to a classic crème brûlée recipe? A similar approach will be applied here, except instead of flaming up a dish you more commonly would offer as dessert, you're going to flame a sugary surface placed on top of your favorite sesame, poppyseed, or whole wheat bagels.

To begin, slice your preferred flavor of bagels in half and spread a thick, luxurious spread of whipped cream cheese onto the cut surface of each piece. Next, top the creamy open faces with an even spoonful of turbinado cane sugar to coat the cream cheese fully with the crystals. With the sugary layer in place, get ready to transform your typical weekday breakfast into a decadent treat that is guaranteed to start your day off on a high note.