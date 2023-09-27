For An Added Crunch, Top Your Lobster Rolls With Potato Chips

​​Travelers and locals alike look forward to New England's lobster season all winter long, eager to get their fill of steamed dinners and lobster rolls before the seafood season quickly vanishes. While steamy lobster dinners are an iconic portrayal of the region's cuisine, lobster rolls are far easier to devour, and just as special. Made with 3 or so ounces of hearty tail and claw meat, lobster rolls pack all the best bits into one toasty bun with no tools required. The signature sandwich is a labor-free way to enjoy lobster when dining out, but it's only complete with traditional sides, one of which is potato chips.

There's a reason chips are the go-to side for lobster rolls. That salty, crunchy bite perfectly complements the buttery, rich flavors of a lobster roll. However, the best way to incorporate that crunch into every mouthful isn't by alternating between bites, it's by tossing the chips right on top of the roll. Adding potato chips directly to a lobster roll might seem unconventional at first, maybe even blasphemous, but tender lobster and crispy potatoes truly belong together. The savory elements play well with each other, but it's the added texture that makes the sandwich come alive.